Ravens rout Commanders to finish preseason unbeaten

Tyler Huntley threw for a first-quarter touchdown to open the scoring, Joe Fagnano threw a TD pass and added a scoring run and the host Baltimore Ravens completed an unbeaten preseason by thrashing the Washington Commanders 41-3 on Friday night.

Huntley's 25-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore highlighted a 4-for-4 passing performance for 61 yards. Fagnano scored on a 1-yard run later in the opening quarter to give Baltimore a 14-0 advantage.

Tyler Loop booted a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter before Fagnano connected with LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown. Fagnano completed 19 of 27 passes for 162 yards without an interception.

Jonathan Ward added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 53 yards on seven carries for Baltimore.

Washington got its only points on Drew Stevens' 39-yard field goal before Loop answered with a 24-yarder to make it 34-3. Austin Reed connected with Cornelius Johnson on a 20-yard touchdown early in the fourth to complete the scoring.

Dontae McMillan led Baltimore on the ground with 70 yards on three carries, including a 63-yard run.