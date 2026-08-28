Report: Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson not believed to have concussion

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is not believed to have sustained a concussion in Thursday's joint practice with the Bears, NFL Network reported Friday.

Robinson underwent tests after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago safety Xavier Woods, a shot Tennessee coach Robert Saleh characterized as "cheap."

The Titans will continue to check Robinson for potential concussion symptoms but "early indications are positive," per the report. He walked to the locker room under his own power following the hit as a fracas broke out on the field and the two teams had to be separated.

Robinson, 25, signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Titans in free agency after four seasons with the New York Giants.

Robinson set career highs across the board last season with 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. The 2022 second-round draft pick tallied 268 receptions for 2,465 yards and nine scores in 54 games (33 starts) with the Giants.