Tony Romo, facing new citations, 'accepts full responsibility'

CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo took "full responsibility for his actions" on Thursday in connection with a July arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, with the announcement coming on the same day that he was handed three new citations related to the incident.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was pulled over July 23 in Milwaukee, and he was arrested, booked and released.

Romo, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was arrested after he "performed poorly" on standardized field sobriety tests, per the original police report.

The new citations on Thursday were for alleged unsafe passing on the right, first offense operating while intoxicated and possessing open intoxicants.

Romo's spokesperson issued a statement that read, "Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved. ... We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close and we are communicating with CBS about next steps."

CBS put Romo on indefinite leave from his job as the network's lead NFL game analyst a week after the arrest. He is working on a 10-year, $180 million contract that runs through the 2030 season.

Regarding when or if Romo might be back on the air, CBS Sports president David Berson said on Aug. 11 there was no timetable for a decision.

"It's an evolving situation, and therefore we're still assessing," Berson said.

J.J. Watt was promoted to replace Romo on CBS's top broadcast team alongside Jim Nantz.