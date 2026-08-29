Jayden Maiava, No. 14 USC cruise to victory over San Jose State

Jayden Maiava threw for 286 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as No. 14 USC stormed to a 28-0 halftime lead and beat visiting San Jose State 42-26 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Maiava completed 25 of 29 passes for 286 yards, including two scoring passes. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown for USC (1-0), which led 35-3 late in the third quarter.

Ten different receivers recorded a catch for the Trojans. Trent Mosley had seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, while fellow freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt had four receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

King Miller rushed 15 times for 63 yards and a score as USC outgained the Spartans 505-336.

Luke Weaver completed 21 of 32 passes for 234 yards and accounted for three touchdowns for San Jose State (0-1), which was held to 102 total yards in the first half.

USC set the tone on its first possession with a 13-play, 77-yard drive that culminated with Maiava's quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line.

The Trojans took control with 21 points in the second quarter, starting with Riley Wormley's 5-yard touchdown run in the opening minute.

Maiava capped a 12-play, 91-yard drive with a 9-yard scoring pass to Dixon-Wyatt with 5:35 left in the half, and Miller's 4-yard touchdown run put the Trojans ahead 28-0 with 1:14 left.

After San Jose State got on the board on Trajan Sinatra's 22-yard field goal late in the third quarter, USC answered with a 74-yard drive that ended with Maiava's 14-yard touchdown pass to Mosley.

The Spartans opened the fourth quarter with a score on Jerry McClure's 28-yard touchdown reception. Weaver then tossed a two-point conversion pass to Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole.

The Trojans rested Maiava in the fourth quarter and inserted Jonas Williams, who led a 75-yard drive that resulted in Shahn Alston's 1-yard touchdown run with 9:42 left in the contest.

Weaver threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Jordan Anderson with 5:11 remaining to cut the deficit to 42-18. Weaver capped the scoring by rushing for a 7-yard touchdown run with 1:45 left and completing a two-point conversion pass to Cooper Hoch.