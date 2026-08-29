Joshua Dobbs guides Lions over Colts in preseason finale

Joshua Dobbs had an efficient outing, guiding the Detroit Lions to a 25-16 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason finale.

Dobbs completed 15 of 19 pass attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Saylors also shined with 17 carries for 100 yards on the ground.

On the opening drive, Anthony Richardson Sr. connected with Keenan Allen for a 24-yard completion, which set up a 46-yard Blake Grupe field goal.

Lions starter Luke Altmyer was intercepted by Sauce Gardner on the following drive. The undrafted rookie quarterback completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 55 yards and the lone pick.

Altmyer led the Lions on a 70-yard drive late in the first quarter, culminating in a one-yard Trayveon Williams touchdown run.

The Lions pulled away in the second quarter behind two touchdown passes from Dobbs. He hit Jackson Meeks for a six-yard score, then connected with Tay Martin for a two-yard touchdown to lift the Lions ahead 19-13.

The Colts scored their only touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a DJ Giddens six-yard rushing score.

Richardson led the Colts with 80 passing yards.

As a team, Indianapolis only posted 34 rushing yards. Seth McGowan was the leading rusher for the Colts with four carries for 20 yards.

Notably, the Lions overcame four turnovers in the victory. They went an efficient 4-4 in their red zone opportunities.