Report: Giants acquire DT C.J. Okoye from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are trading defensive tackle C.J. Okoye to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

The deal reunites the former NFL International Player Pathway participant with New York coach John Harbaugh, whom Okoye played for in Baltimore last season.

Okoye, 24, played in 13 games (no starts) with the Ravens in 2025, accumulating 15 tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed in his first NFL campaign.

The 6-foot-6, 370-pound Okoye hails from Nigeria. He joined the Los Angeles Chargers through the IPPP in 2023 and spent two seasons on their practice squad.