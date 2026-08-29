Report: Panthers to sign LB Bobby Okereke

Linebacker Bobby Okereke is signing a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Okereke, who was released by the New York Giants earlier this year in a cost-cutting move.

Okereke, 30, led New York in tackles in two of his three seasons with the team, including 143 stops in 2025 and 149 in 2023.

He added one sack, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 17 games (all starts) for the Giants in 2025.

Okereke has recorded 805 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 11 forced fumbles in 110 career games (95 starts) with the Colts (2019-22) and Giants. Indianapolis drafted him in the third round in 2019.