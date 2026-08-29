Reports: Arizona State to start QB Cutter Boley in opener

Arizona State named Cutter Boley as its starting quarterback for next Saturday's season opener against Morgan State at home, multiple outlets reported.

Boley, a transfer from Kentucky, earned the nod over Michigan transfer Mikey Keene and freshman Jake Fette.

Boley completed 65.8 percent of his passes for the Wildcats last season for 2,160 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He is lined up to face a tough test in Week 2, when Arizona State takes on No. 8 Texas A&M on the road.

The Sun Devils went 8-5 last season and were 6-3 in Big 12 Conference play under head coach Kenny Dillingham. They lost to Duke 42-39 in the Sun Bowl.