Reports: Dolphins trade QB Quinn Ewers to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are acquiring second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers from the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

The Jaguars are sending the Dolphins their sixth-round pick in 2028, per ESPN.

Ewers was the Dolphins' seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texas product went on to appear in four games for the Dolphins last season, including three starts, as he threw for 622 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions that netted an 85.5 passer rating.

The 23-year-old adds depth behind starter Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Veteran Nick Mullens, 31, owns a 5-15 record as a starter while Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar have not taken a regular-season NFL snap.

The Dolphins have three quarterbacks left on their depth chart: offseason acquisition Malik Willis, Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski.