Tyson Bagent, Bears blitz Titans, 24-15

Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent and wide receiver Zavion Thomas connected on a 97-yard touchdown on Chicago's opening play and didn't stop there in a 24-15 win over the Titans in Nashville on Saturday.

Thomas, a rookie third-round pick, made his preseason debut and racked up 140 yards on five receptions with a 39-yard punt return. Bagent was almost perfect as a passer -- he completed 16 of 17 throws for 208 yards and two touchdowns -- and the Bears (2-1) overcame his fumble on a busted run play in a game that featured mostly reserves in the closing preseason action for both clubs.

On first down from their own 3, Bagent dropped back into the end zone and locked onto Thomas split wide to his right. Thomas hesitated and the Titans' secondary froze. With the pocket shrinking around him, Bagent let the ball go as Thomas, who was the third-fastest player timed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, shifted gears. He came back for the underthrown pass, then burst into the open, sprinting down the sideline for the touchdown.

Bears wide receiver Maurice Alexander caught Bagent's other TD toss and had a game-high seven receptions for 50 yards.

The Bears led 14-9 at halftime. Chicago added Roschon Johnson's 3-yard touchdown run and a Cairo Santos field goal in the third quarter to push their lead to 24-9. Johnson had 15 carries for 52 yards.

With starting quarterback Cam Ward and backup Mitch Trubisky rested, quarterback Will Levis, fighting for a roster spot ahead of NFL cuts, started for the Titans. He played the entire first half and led three scoring drives (all field goals).

Running back D'Ernest Johnson scored Tennessee's only touchdown on a 9-yard run with 3:50 to play and celebrated with the "Choppa City Juke," an homage to former Titans running back Chris Johnson.

Titans kicker Joey Slye made all three of his field goal tries, including a 56-yarder, his fifth this preseason of at least 50 yards.