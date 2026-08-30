Broncos place LB Jonathon Cooper on exempt list

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list Sunday amid domestic violence charges stemming from two June arrests.

Cooper cannot practice or play in games while on the list, though he may continue to attend meetings and work out at the team facility. He will be paid during his absence and will not count against Denver's 53-man roster while he is exempt. The NFL uses the designation when potential violations of its personal conduct policy are under review.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Douglas County, Colo. He faces a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation and three misdemeanor counts, including an allegation that he violated a protection order.

Cooper was initially arrested June 4 following an incident involving his girlfriend. He was arrested again a week later after authorities alleged he contacted her repeatedly and went to her residence despite the protection order.

Denver allowed Cooper to participate in training camp and the preseason while the legal process and NFL investigation continued. He played eight snaps in Friday's 34-6 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Sean Payton acknowledged afterward that uncertainty about Cooper's regular-season availability factored into the decision to use him.

The NFL's action does not constitute a suspension, and Cooper could still face further league discipline depending on the outcome of its review.

Cooper has developed into one of Denver's most consistent pass rushers since being selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has started every game over the past three seasons, recording at least eight sacks each year, including a career-high 10.5 in 2024. He had eight sacks last season and has 31.5 in 81 career games.

Denver signed Cooper to a four-year, $60 million extension during the 2024 season.