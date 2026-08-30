NFL roster cuts: Teams get down to 53 players

National Football League clubs have until 6 p.m. Sunday to trim their rosters to 53 players, with the cuts being announced throughout the day.

--The Colts released defensive tackle Colby Wooden and running back Ulysses Bentley IV, ESPN reported.

Wooden, 25, was acquired in a trade from the Green Bay Packers in March. In 47 games (17 starts) over three seasons in Green Bay, Wooden has 87 tackles. Bentley, 25, played one game with the Colts last season.

--The Cincinnati Bengals are set to release wide receiver/kick returner Charlie Jones, ESPN reported.

Jones, 27, averaged 25.8 yards over 42 kickoff returns, including a 98-yard touchdown, in 2025. He also averaged 8.8 yards over 13 punt returns, while being used sparingly at wide receiver.

--The Las Vegas Raiders traded center Jordan Meredith to the New York Jets, while edge rusher Cian Slone was released, ESPN reported.

Meredith, 28, has played in 45 games (20 starts) over the past four seasons with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Western Kentucky. The Raiders will receive the Jets' sixth-round draft pick in 2027, while New York gets Las Vegas' seventh-round pick in 2029.

Slone was in camp after going undrafted out of North Carolina State.

--The Tennessee Titans will release guard Cordell Volson, a former fourth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Volson, 28, made 48 starts in 50 games from 2022-24 for the Bengals. He underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery in August 2025 and was designated injured/waived by the Bengals in August.

Volson signed with the Titans in March.