NFL trade roundup: Falcons reportedly add DT Gervon Dexter Sr. from Bears

The Atlanta Falcons acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Sunday.

The Bears picked up cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Dexter, who has been a starter in Chicago the last two seasons.

Dexter, 24, recorded 44 tackles and six sacks in 17 games (all starts) last season. The 6-foot-6, 326-pound player totaled 115 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 49 career games (33 starts) since being selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Phillips, 24, played in just one game last season before sustaining a triceps injury. A fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2023, Phillips had 63 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception in 28 career games (seven starts).

--The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading tight end Hunter Long to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network reported. Selected in the third round of the 2021 draft by the Dolphins, he spent two seasons in Miami, the next two with the Los Angeles Rams and then a single season in Jacksonville in 2025.

He has 20 receptions for 153 yards in 46 games (eight starts) in is career. Trade compensation was not announced.

--The Dallas Cowboys acquired offensive tackle Broderick Jones from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys announced the trade and the terms. Dallas is sending third- and sixth-round draft picks to Pittsburgh for Jones and a fourth-round pick in a future draft in exchange.

In the past three seasons, Jones appeared in 45 games (38 starts) for the Steelers.

--The Indianapolis Colts are acquiring center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft for a sixth-round selection in the same draft.

The Bills chose Van Pran-Granger in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. In two seasons, he appeared in 31 games, starting twice.