Odell Beckham Jr. completes comeback, makes Giants’ roster

Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL comeback will continue with the team that launched his career.

The New York Giants kept Beckham on their initial 53-man roster Sunday, completing the 33-year-old wide receiver's return to the league after he did not play during the 2025 season.

Beckham arrived in New York this spring without any assurances from new coach John Harbaugh, who made clear the three-time Pro Bowl selection would have to earn his place. Beckham responded by staying on the practice field throughout the summer and steadily improving as training camp progressed.

He finished the preseason with seven receptions for 76 yards on 13 targets. His strongest performance came in Friday's 23-6 win over the New York Jets, when he caught three passes for 53 yards in the Giants' finale.

"He's played well. He's gotten better as camp's gone along," Harbaugh said Friday. "He deserves credit for that. He's done a really good job with it."

Beckham's route to the roster also became less crowded when receiver Calvin Austin III sustained a torn ACL earlier in the week and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Giants selected Beckham 12th overall out of LSU in 2014, and he became one of the NFL's most productive receivers almost immediately. He was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, made three straight Pro Bowls and totaled 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns over five seasons with New York before being traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Beckham later played for the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, winning Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles. His most recent regular-season appearance came with Miami in December 2024. He was suspended for six games in 2025 for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy and remained unsigned throughout the season.