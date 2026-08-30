Report: Buccaneers waive OLB Chris Braswell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving outside linebacker Chris Braswell, per NFL Network.

Braswell, 24, was a second-round pick, 57th overall, in the 2024 NFL Draft, following a second-team All-SEC season at Alabama.

However, Braswell had a limited defensive impact during his first two seasons with the Buccaneers. He has appeared in all 34 games, recording 48 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. In 2025, his 57.6 PFF grade ranked 91st among 115 qualifying edge defenders.

The Buccaneers also deployed him extensively on special teams, where he logged 391 total snaps over his two seasons.