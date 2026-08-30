Reports: Giants release former No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal

The New York Giants are releasing offensive lineman Evan Neal, according to multiple reports.

Neal was the seventh overall pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 13 games at right tackle as a rookie.

Over the next two seasons, he appeared in 16 games (14 starts) before moving to right guard during the 2025 offseason.

However, he did not play a single snap during the 2025 regular season. He landed on injured reserve in November with a hamstring injury.

Neal re-signed with New York in March after reaching unrestricted free agency, giving the former Alabama standout another opportunity to revive his career with the organization that drafted him.

The 25-year-old entered training camp competing for a reserve role along the offensive line but ultimately failed to secure a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

Neal's tenure with the Giants ends with 29 regular-season appearances and 27 starts, all at right tackle. He also started both of New York's playoff games in his rookie season.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Neal was an All-American at Alabama and started at left guard, right tackle and left tackle during his college career. He became the second offensive lineman drafted, immediately after Carolina took Ikem Ekwonu, in the 2022 draft.