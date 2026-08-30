Reports: Titans waive former starting QB Will Levis

The Tennessee Titans are moving on from quarterback Will Levis, three years after trading up to select him near the top of the second round, according to multiple reports.

Tennessee is waiving Levis ahead of Sunday's deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players. The move leaves Mitchell Trubisky as the primary backup to Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the centerpiece of the Titans' offense.

Levis, 27, entered the NFL as the 33rd overall pick in 2023 after Tennessee moved up eight spots to acquire him. His debut offered an immediate glimpse of his upside, as he threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in his first career start in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

That performance never developed into sustained success.

Levis went 3-6 as a rookie before opening the 2024 season as Tennessee's starter. He passed for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions that year, but the Titans went 2-10 in his starts and eventually removed him from the lineup in favor of Mason Rudolph. Tennessee finished 3-14 overall, putting the franchise in position to draft Ward first overall the following spring.

Levis then lost the entire 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder during training camp. The same shoulder had bothered him during the previous year, while an ankle injury also cost him time as a rookie.

He returned this offseason hoping to re-establish himself in Tennessee's quarterback room, but the Titans signed Trubisky to a two-year contract and gave the veteran most of the work behind Ward during camp.

Levis had been entering the final season of his rookie contract. His departure closes a turbulent tenure that spanned multiple coaching and front-office changes while the organization shifted from viewing him as a potential successor to Ryan Tannehill to building around Ward.