'Connected' Minnesota opens P.J. Fleck's 10th season vs. EIU

P.J. Fleck enters his 10th season as coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, giving him seniority over every Big Ten coach except Iowa's Kirk Ferentz.

So far, Fleck likes what he has seen from his players in his milestone year. He will aim for another successful season starting Thursday night when Minnesota (0-0) kicks off against Eastern Illinois (1-0) in a nonconference matchup in Minneapolis.

The Golden Gophers are coming off back-to-back eight-win seasons and are hungry for more success.

"This team's been really fun to coach because whatever you put in front of them, they knock down," Fleck said. "They're a really connected team, and everybody keeps using that word. We're gonna find out how connected (on Thursday night)."

Drake Lindsey returns as Minnesota's starting quarterback. Lindsey started all 13 games in 2025 as a redshirt freshman and threw for 2,382 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Golden Gophers' top rusher also returns. Darius Taylor was limited by injuries last season but finished with 670 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He will have every opportunity to improve on those numbers this season.

On defense, pass rusher Anthony Smith ranks among Minnesota's top producers. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound fifth-year player recorded a Big Ten-leading 12 1/2 sacks last season and assumes a larger leadership role this year after top safety Koi Perich transferred to Oregon.

Eastern Illinois, an FCS program, will try to improve its 0-11 record against Big Ten opponents. The Panthers went 3-9 last season and lost their final seven games, but they started this season much better with a 28-14 win over Murray State on Thursday.

Charles Kellom rushed 19 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns to lead Eastern Illinois. Quarterback Cole LaCrue, who spent his first two seasons on Wisconsin's sideline, completed 11 of 18 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers coach Chris Wilkerson praised his quarterback's performance.

"He continues to improve, and that's the biggest thing," Wilkerson said. "He's making decisions, trusting himself, and he still was able to climb in the pocket and extend some plays."