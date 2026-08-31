Georgia Tech, Colorado feature new faces in 2026 rematch

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ran all over the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2025 opener, rushing for 320 yards in a 27-20 win.

They will try to do the same Thursday night when Colorado visits Atlanta for the 2026 season opener to wrap up a home-and-home schedule between the teams.

Georgia Tech's victory in Boulder, Colo., last season kicked off a 9-4 season, the program's first nine-win campaign since 2016. Quarterback Haynes King accounted for 299 of the Yellow Jackets' 463 yards, including 156 on the ground, but he is now in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Alberto Mendoza takes over at quarterback, and dynamic running back Justice Haynes is making his Georgia Tech debut after transferring from Michigan. Haynes, who is from Alpharetta, Ga., came to the Yellow Jackets with confidence.

"I believe we can win a national championship," he said. "I truly believe that, and I believe in what coach (Brent) Key is building."

The Buffaloes are coming off a 3-9 season, their third under coach Deion Sanders and the most disappointing of the three. Colorado, which lost seven of its last eight games, made significant coaching changes. Brennan Marion takes over the offense with a fast-paced strategy, while Chris Marve is running the defense.

The Buffaloes will be led by 18-year-old Julian Lewis, who takes over at quarterback. The former five-star recruit out of Carrollton, Ga., played four games (two starts) late last season and finished 52-of-94 for 589 yards and four touchdowns.

Lewis has plenty of new weapons at the receiver position, which was restocked through the transfer portal. Danny Scudero (San Jose State), DeAndre Moore (Texas) and Kam Perry (Miami (Ohio)) are expected to make significant contributions in Marion's "Go-Go" offense.

"To me, if we're operating at our fullest, we're winning," Marion said. "I want to operate in a system that creates our players and gives championship habits and gives them the ability to go win games and win plays."