Giants WR Malik Nabers keeps Week 1 status quiet, praises OBJ for leadership

Malik Nabers was mum on whether he'll be ready for Week 1, but the New York Giants wide receiver was more revelatory about having fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr. back with the franchise.

Nabers tore his ACL during the Giants' Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28 last year. On Monday, he told reporters he would keep the checkpoints for his return to action "in house" but added that he felt good.

"I feel pretty good. Well, I feel real good, to be honest," Nabers said. "But like I said, you're going to feel good, but there's still some things that you still have to check off the box for you to participate. So, I'm still going through that, still listening to the trainers, still listening to doctors and sharing everything with them."

Asked whether his "focus" was playing Week 1 against the rival Dallas Cowboys, Nabers replied, "My mind is focused on playing the regular season, playing whenever that is and playing (whatever) team it is. I'm going to be making sure that I'm ready to go out there and I'm healthy enough to play all four quarters."

New York's receiving corps is also set to feature longtime Giant Darius Slayton, third-round draft pick Malachi Fields, veteran signing Darnell Mooney and, indeed, Beckham, who at 33 is embarking on his second stint with the Giants after being included in the initial 53-man roster Sunday.

Beckham did not play in the NFL in 2025. He last suited up for the Giants in 2018 before an offseason trade to the Cleveland Browns.

"Man, it's everything. God had a plan for me," Beckham said Monday. "The last two years I talked to y'all about just the spiritual journey that I've been on. The growth, the humility. Kind of walking through life over the last two years -- a bit of hardships, with myself feeling, just wasn't where I wanted to be.

"And now being able to be here, to walk in here, I remember coming here to practice and seeing the ‘86, the ‘90, the 2007 (and) ‘11 (Super Bowl) banners. And I was like, ‘Man, I just want to bring one here.' And I think you'll always hear me talk about it. I feel like no matter what team you're on, that's the goal."

Beckham starred for LSU before being selected 12th overall by the Giants in 2014 and making waves as a rookie with an incredible one-handed touchdown catch. Nabers is 10 years his junior and said Beckham's star power "literally made me start watching football."

"He's put in great work," Nabers said of Beckham. "He showed every attribute and everything that he wanted to be a Giant. He wanted to be here. He wanted to come back and he had unfinished business. And we talked all the time, through the offseason and summer about things that he wanted to accomplish. And this was one of the main things was coming back, making a team and they didn't make it easy for him. He earned everything he got."

When asked what role he expects he will play on this year's team, Beckham's first two words in response were, "Leadership presence."

Nabers felt that from him over the summer.

"He's come up many times and just asking me about the rehab process," Nabers said, "trying to give me tips and things to do that helped him during his rehab and asking me to continue to ask what I'm doing, telling me I can do more. ‘You can do more.' He wanted to see me back out there. He's excited to see me run routes and I'm excited to also be on the side of him playing."

First-year head coach John Harbaugh said fans can expect Beckham to play, "rotating in different personal groups" for the Giants. What remains to be seen is how much New York's offense will call upon him if Nabers isn't active for Week 1.

Echoing Nabers, Harbaugh said Beckham wasn't just handed a roster spot.

"He played really well," Harbaugh said. "He looked like he was ready to help us, that was it. You just take the roster, you take the guys, you take the reps, the plays, what you need from your players going into the season, and you pick the best guys. He was one of the best guys, he earned it, he earned his spot. I mean, from beginning to end, he earned it."