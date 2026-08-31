No. 21 Utah fires up familiar recipe under Morgan Scalley

Morgan Scalley plans to follow the recipe left by the program's winningest head coach, but the "way the meal is prepared" will differ when No. 21 Utah opens the 2026 season against Idaho on Thursday night.

Scalley, defensive coordinator since 2016, took over the Utes' program in December after his mentor and longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham stepped down to become head coach at Michigan. He led Utah to a 44-22 win over Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, using mostly Whittingham's playbook and approach, to cap an 11-2 season.

Now, the spotlight rests squarely on Scalley.

He plans to slide the high-beams toward dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, with the reins of Whittingham's run-first approach loosened significantly. Dampier had 2,490 passing yards (24 TDs) and 835 rushing yards (10 TDs) in 12 starts last season. Scalley hired former Utah State play-caller Kevin McGiven as offensive coordinator. The Aggies averaged 31 points per game last season.

McGiven has an array of unique weapons to deploy. Even if Scalley wants to stay true to the recipe behind Utah's past success, there are new and inventive ways to use running back Wayshawn Parker, who led the Big 12 with 6.6 yards per carry last season. And wait until you get a good look at 5-foot-11, 317-pound tight end -- yes, that's correct -- Semi Taulanga. A three-star defensive tackle recruit, Taulanga is now busting tackles for Utah.

Scalley is certain you can't miss him.

"This is a guy that can play smashmouth football. He can block on the edge," Scalley said. "He can run routes. He can catch the ball. Obviously, in high school, he was a defensive tackle. So there's a lot that this guy can do."

Idaho has to rewind to when Scalley was in middle school to find any film of the last time these teams played.

The Vandals beat Utah in that game (1993) and might prefer to revisit that evidence rather than relive last week's 38-34 loss to Cal Poly. Idaho took the lead 34-31 with just over a minute to play but surrendered a 34-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left to open the season 0-1.

Idaho senior quarterback Joshua Wood had 363 passing yards and connected with wideout Tony Harste nine times for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Their 75-yard connection in the fourth quarter gave Idaho a 31-24 lead in what was the fifth loss in a one-possession game since Thomas Ford Jr. took over prior to the 2025 season.

The number that likely stands out to Scalley is the Vandals' 197 rushing yards allowed.

Wood's mobility is a major threat. He plays behind an offensive line with four of five starters returning from 2025 and threw 21 total touchdowns in only 10 games due to a sprained knee.

"I just think being efficient, taking what the defense has given him," Ford said of what Idaho needs from Wood this season. "Not having to rely so much on hero ball plays where he's got to extend the play when he could have just thrown a boundary hitch, for example."