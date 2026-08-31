No. 25 Missouri, Austin Simmons out to make statement in opener

Missouri might not be full strength when the No. 25 Tigers tackle visiting Arkansas Pine Bluff on Thursday night, but quarterback Austin Simmons is ready to go.

Even without a top offensive lineman and their main running back, the Tigers expect big things from Simmons, an Ole Miss transfer.

Simmons began the 2025 season as the Rebels starter before a left ankle injury put him on the sideline and sent Trinidad Chambliss under center. Simmons did return to complete 45-of-75 attempts (60%) with four passing touchdowns and five interceptions, but Chambliss got most of the snaps and was a driving force as Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz wants Simmons to operate an offense that plays "smart, not conservative," like other successful quarterbacks at Mizzou.

"We don't need to be out here just willy-nilly trying to put balls in tight windows and potentially throwing interceptions," Drinkwitz said. "We need him to know when it's time to cut it loose and when it's time to take the checkdown. He's done an excellent job of that throughout camp. I've been thoroughly impressed with his ability to play within the system, move the ball, push the ball vertically when it's needed and when it's appropriate, and take checkdowns when he has to."

Adding fuel to the passing game in other ways, Mizzou signed two dynamic receivers in the transfer portal: Cayden Lee, who was also Simmons' teammate at Ole Miss, and Caleb Goodie from Cincinnati.

The Tigers will try to run the ball as usual, a staple of Drinkwitz's offense, but tailback Ahmad Hardy is still recovering from a gunshot to his upper leg sustained while leaving a concert in May. Ranked as the No. 2 running back nationally by Pro Football Focus, after leading the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns at his position last season, Hardy still hasn't been cleared to practice. Drinkwitz said his medical condition has improved greatly.

As the top backup, Jamal Roberts gained 753 yards last season, scored six times and is considered the better receiver.

Simmons is also operating without left tackle Cayden Green due to an undisclosed injury. The Tigers will have a number of new offensive linemen in the mix, but they've been a consistently effective group under Drinkwitz.

Behind solid defense and running, the Tigers won eight games a year ago, finishing with a loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl. How much the Tigers improve against the upper echelon of the SEC to find a way into the College Football Playoff will probably be determined by the passing game.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff already has a game in hand, a 35-15 win over Morehouse College at a neutral site in its opener Saturday night.

Wideout Demetric Whitlock Jr. had five catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Lions, including a 94-yard score from sophomore quarterback Garrison Davis.

Under coach Alonzo Hampton, UAPB went 4-8 a year ago, finishing fifth out of six teams in the SWAC West. Hampton, who also has assisted at Arkansas, Florida State and Oregon, has a hopeful feeling about his squad after Week 1.

"Overall, we know we have to continue to get better as a unit on both sides of the ball," Hampton said. "I thought our defense played really well, especially in the second half, and our offense made plays when we needed them."

UAPB played up a weight class early in the 2025 season, falling 67-7 to No. 23 Texas Tech in the season opener.