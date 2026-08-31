QB Will Levis, others hit free agency after clearing waivers

Tennessee Titans 2023 second-round pick Will Levis is among a deep pool of NFL veterans hitting free agency on Monday after going unclaimed on waivers.

All 32 NFL teams set their preliminary 53-man roster ahead of the league deadline Sunday night, but many are still making adjustments Monday with a flurry of activity on the waiver wire.

Levis started 21 games for the Titans in his career, completing 61% of passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns and 26 total turnovers (16 interceptions). He had a 5-16 record as a starter and spent last season recovering from shoulder surgery after being unseated as the starter by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Players with fewer than four seasons in the NFL are subject to waivers, while any player with four-plus seasons is granted an outright release to be an immediate free agent.

The current waiver order follows the 2026 NFL Draft order with the Las Vegas Raiders holding the top position.

The Raiders claimed defensive back Darrell Luter Jr., a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

The Miami Dolphins were the busiest team with seven total waiver claims. The Dolphins, admittedly in rebuilding mode, claimed tight end Justin Joly, a rookie drafted by the Denver Broncos 152nd overall in April.

All 31 other NFL teams had an opportunity to place a waiver claim on Levis and assume the remainder of his contract.

Because he went unclaimed, Levis immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Titans also waived former University of Tennessee and Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Dolphins claimed former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook from the Jets after finalizing a deal over the weekend to send quarterback Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade. Miami also waived two quarterbacks on Sunday who went unclaimed: Mark Gronowski (Iowa) and Cam Miller (North Dakota State).

A total of 19 quarterbacks were waived Sunday.