SEC set to 'defend' rights at hearing on pros returning to college

The Southeastern Conference said it's ready to defend itself at a hearing Thursday in Louisiana against a temporary restraining order preventing the league from penalizing schools that play football players who have signed with NFL teams.

The SEC issued a statement Sunday following Friday's action by District Court Judge William Jorden of Baton Rouge, La., who granted an amended TRO that restored the eligibility of some athletes and blocked the SEC's plan to punish schools that recruit former pro hopefuls.

Thirty-three athletes brought the Louisiana case against the NCAA and were granted a TRO by the judge, who on Friday added the SEC and its commissioner, Greg Sankey.

"The order entered against the SEC and Commissioner Sankey is a temporary restraining order, not a final ruling on the merits," the SEC said in a statement. "The SEC and Commissioner Sankey are prepared to contest the allegations in the plaintiffs' petition at Thursday morning's hearing and defend the SEC's rights as a voluntary association to fulfill its mission to its member institutions.

"In the meantime, the SEC and Commissioner Sankey will continue to comply with the Court's order. Following the hearing, the SEC will carefully review the Court's decision and determine the appropriate next steps."

According to multiple media reports, the SEC's penalties would include suspending coaches for half a season, imposing a fine equal to 50% of the sport's annual operating budget and revoking league voting rights. The conference specified football and men's and women's basketball teams that use a player who previously signed an NFL, NBA or WNBA contract.

A hearing is scheduled before Jorden in Baton Rouge on Thursday, just over 48 hours before the LSU Tigers kick off the season at home against Clemson. Arguments will be heard on whether the TRO will become a preliminary injunction in favor of the players or the injunction is stayed.

Among those impacted, according to multiple reports, are former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and former Cleveland Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright, both of whom are committed to play this fall at LSU. Edge defender Jack Pyburn, who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Sunday's 53-man roster cutdown deadline, also hopes to play for the Tigers, per reports.

The latest legal maneuvering came after District Court Judge Martin Hoffman of Dallas ruled that the SEC cannot block a group of 41 athletes from returning to college despite their dalliances with pro leagues.

The SEC was joined last week by the Big Ten, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference in announcing rules prohibiting athletes from returning to college. The SEC's new ban affects players who declared for a pro draft and did not withdraw, signed a pro contract or appeared on a pro team's roster.

The SEC reportedly voted 15-0 on Wednesday -- with LSU abstaining -- to allow the league to sanction schools and coaches that add former pro athletes to their rosters.

The legal cases follow the NCAA's adoption of a new age-based eligibility model that allows athletes up to five seasons within a five-year eligibility period. Athletes who had exhausted their eligibility by the end of 2025-26 were excluded from the transition and they want to retroactively apply the new rule to them.