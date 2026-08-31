UCLA fires athletic director Martin Jarmond amid financial strain

UCLA fired athletic director Martin Jarmond on Monday as the university looks to overhaul the athletics department's business model amid mounting financial pressure.

Chancellor Julio Frenk announced Jarmond's departure in a letter to the UCLA community and named longtime Los Angeles Lakers executive Tim Harris as the Bruins' new CEO and director of athletics.

The change comes five days before UCLA begins its first football season under Bob Chesney and two years after the school entered the Big Ten.

"UCLA Athletics currently carries a significant financial deficit, and its current path is not sustainable," Frenk wrote. "Now is the moment to build a model for Athletics that protects the breadth of our program, creates new opportunities for student-athletes and coaches, and supports itself through the revenue it generates."

Harris, a UCLA alumnus and former student-athlete, spent more than 35 years with the Lakers and served as the franchise's president of business operations. He will work pro bono in the interim role and has been tasked with developing additional revenue through licensing, partnerships and other ventures.

Jarmond, who arrived from Boston College in 2020, leaves after six years overseeing an eventful period in Bruins athletics. UCLA announced in 2022 it would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, with the move becoming official in July 2024.

"I am grateful to Martin for his extraordinary service to UCLA and for his leadership over the past six years," Frenk wrote. "During his tenure, UCLA's student-athletes continued to achieve at the highest levels, including three NCAA championship titles last year."

The football program also underwent considerable turnover during the latter portion of Jarmond's tenure.

After Chip Kelly left following the 2023 season, Jarmond promoted former UCLA running back DeShaun Foster to head coach. Foster went 5-10 and was dismissed three games into his second season after an 0-3 start.

Jarmond subsequently hired Chesney away from James Madison in December. Chesney went 21-6 over two seasons with the Dukes, winning the 2025 Sun Belt championship and leading James Madison to the College Football Playoff.

Chesney's first UCLA team opens Saturday at California.

According to ESPN, UCLA owes Jarmond approximately $6.5 million on his contract.