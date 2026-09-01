Details emerge about alleged TCU beating, player dismissal

Details are coming out about the dismissal of TCU safety Jacob Fields, who is facing criminal charges over an alleged locker room assault last month.

Dallas television station WFAA reported Monday that it had obtained a copy of the arrest warrant, which detailed the alleged campus assault.

The affidavit said TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma spent three days in a hospital due to a concussion, brain bleed and other injuries after allegedly being assaulted by Fields.

The WFAA report, citing the affidavit, said Ezukanma was looking at his phone on Aug. 13, when Fields approached him inside the Walsh Athletic Complex at TCU and punched and kicked him in the head.

Ezukanma lost consciousness, but when he came to, he told TCU's medical staff that his ears were ringing and his head hurt. Two CT scans at the hospital uncovered the brain bleed.

It is not known how much time Ezukanma will miss this season.

Fields was a transfer student from Louisiana Tech, where he was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 for Conference USA. A senior safety, Fields was expected to win a starting job.

Speculation is that Fields was angry about being outplayed by Ezukanma.

Fields was released by TCU on Aug. 18. He turned himself in on Sunday and faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He posted a $50,000 bond.

TCU opened its season on Saturday with a 15-10 loss to North Carolina. The Horned Frogs next play Sept. 12 against Grambling State in Fort Worth.