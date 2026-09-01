Purdue strives to improve on defense in opener vs. Indiana State

Purdue surrendered an average of 8.1 fewer points per game last season than in the previous campaign but realizes there's plenty of room for improvement on defense in Friday's season opener against Indiana State in West Lafayette, Ind.

Opponents still averaged 31.8 points a game against the Boilermakers in 2025. A unit that includes a mix of returners and additions from the transfer portal comprises incumbents such as top linebacker Charles Correa and defensive lineman Ian Jeffries alongside lineman Curt Neal, a transfer from Illinois who opened his collegiate career at Wisconsin.

"We have jelled so much together," Jeffries said. "It's almost like we've been playing since we've been in high school."

Relying on such comfort offensively also looks to be the strategy for coach Barry Odom in his second season at Purdue. Ryan Browne returns as starting quarterback and again will work behind an offensive line anchored by left tackle Joey Tanona.

Ethan Trent might be a mainstay on a front five that added numerous options through the portal as Purdue seeks to improve on a 2-10 record from last season.

Indiana State, meanwhile, will aim to avoid falling to 0-2 to begin this season.

Fueled by a bounce-back effort from quarterback Elijah Owens, who missed most of 2025 with a collarbone injury, the Sycamores rallied from a 17-7 deficit early in the third quarter of their season opener against visiting Southeast Missouri State on Saturday but couldn't hold on to win.

A 25-yard scoring pass from Owens to Jayden Reed put the Sycamores ahead 21-20 with 10:26 remaining before the Redhawks responded with a 45-yard Justin Keller field goal with 7:04 left to earn a 23-21 victory.

Owens was 23-for-32 passing for a career-best 288 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

"This is a team that has been together, and that's what we're going to keep preaching," Sycamores coach Curt Mallory said. "We've got to keep fighting together, and we'll get back on track."

Purdue enters on a seven-game winning streak in the in-state rivalry, taking the past two meetings by a combined score of 105-0.

The Sycamores will be the Boilermakers' lone Football Championship Subdivision foe this season. Purdue will host Wake Forest next week before attempting to stop an 18-game Big Ten losing streak when it visits UCLA on Sept. 19.