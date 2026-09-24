DJ Lagway expected to return as Baylor opens Big 12 play vs. Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes were on a roll after posting two wins to open the season, including an upset at Georgia Tech, but they were humbled in their third game.

Colorado (2-1) was routed at Northwestern last weekend but looks to bounce back when it opposes Baylor on Saturday morning at Waco, Texas, in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The Buffaloes have lost six straight Big 12 road games, not including a neutral-site loss to BYU in the 2024 Alamo Bowl. To end that skid, Colorado needs to play better than it did in a 41-7 loss to Northwestern, starting with quarterback Julian Lewis.

The sophomore threw two interceptions, accounting for half of the team's turnovers, but did provide the only score with a 50-yard TD pass to Joseph Williams.

"It all starts with the quarterback, right? It all starts with me," Lewis said. "I have to do better, just getting the ball to open guys. Just keeping everybody motivated to continue the drive. It's all things we can fix. That's the good part about it."

The Bears (2-1) are coming off a 36-19 win over Louisiana Tech last week. They hope to get a boost with the expected return of several players, including quarterback DJ Lagway. The Florida transfer sustained an ankle injury in Baylor's season-opening loss at Auburn and missed the next two games.

"He's got the green light for this week," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said of Lagway, "so I'm excited for him. I think we got (Receiver Jadon Porter) coming back. (Safety) Devin Turner's coming back. DJ's back. (Offensive tackle) Logan Moore's back. So we got a fair amount of guys that are back."

Porter had five catches for 77 yards vs. Auburn but hasn't played since because of an undisclosed injury. He was using a walking boot on his right foot on the sidelines in the Week 2 win over Prairie View A&M.

Turner also missed the last two games with a hamstring injury after contributing nine tackles in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Tigers.