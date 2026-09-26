Colts place WR Alec Pierce on IR, elevate WR Anthony Gould

The Indianapolis Colts placed Alec Pierce on injured reserve Saturday and elevated fellow wide receiver Anthony Gould from the practice squad.

Pierce will miss a minimum of four games after aggravating a heel injury during Sunday night's 33-30 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He is not eligible to return until the Week 7 game at Minnesota on Oct. 25.

Signed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension on March 9, Pierce had one reception for 11 yards on Sunday. He caught four passes for 61 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pierce, 26, led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. He averaged 22.3 yards in 2024 and 21.3 last season when he had the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

A second-round pick by Indianapolis in 2022, Pierce has 162 receptions for 3,006 yards and 17 touchdowns through 66 career games (56 starts).

Gould, 25, was elevated for the Colts' loss to the Chiefs. He returned four kickoffs in that game.

Indianapolis (0-2) also elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the visiting Houston Texans (0-2).