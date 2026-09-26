DJ Lagway throws two TDs in return as Baylor beats Colorado

DJ Lagway returned from a two-game absence to throw for two touchdowns, including a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Baylor beat Colorado 23-13 in Waco, Texas, on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

Lagway, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, finished 19-for-39 passing for 221 yards and an interception, Jadon Porter had a TD catch in his return from missing two games and Gavin Freeman had six catches for 59 yards and a score for Baylor (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).

Rhett Armstrong kicked three field goals for the Bears.

Joseph Williams had a career-high 11 receptions for 127 yards and a score and Isaac Wilson, who replaced Julian Lewis in the second half, was 12-of-25 passing for 156 yards and a TD for Colorado (2-2, 0-1).

Lewis finished 11-for-16 passing for 75 yards and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. had seven catches for 117 yards for the Buffaloes.

Colorado played the second half without leading receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who left late in the second quarter after a hard hit by Bears linebacker Travion Barnes on a dropped pass.

The Buffaloes rallied from a 13-3 deficit to tie the game on Wilson's 17-yard touchdown pass to Williams to finish a 95-yard drive with 11:04 left, but Baylor needed just 2:02 to take the lead when Lagway hit Porter with a 33-yard score.

Armstrong made it a two-score game when he kicked a 54-yard field goal with 4:28 remaining.

Colorado (2-2, 0-1) took the lead when Elliott Arnold capped a seven-play, 74-yard drive with a 24-yard field goal. The Bears tied it on their ensuing possession on Armstrong's 37-yard field goal to finish a 13-play, 54-yard drive.

Baylor stopped the Buffaloes at midfield on a fourth-and-1 and took advantage of two defensive penalties to get near the goal line. Lagway hit Freeman with a 3-yard TD pass to make it 10-3.

Armstrong hit a 27-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and Arnold answered with a 46-yard kick late in the third to make it 13-6 heading into the fourth.