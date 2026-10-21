Aaron Rodgers, Steelers rolling into historic Paris clash vs. Saints

Aaron Rodgers is back to doing Aaron Rodgers things.

The four-time NFL MVP has thrown 11 touchdown passes over the past four games after throwing just one in the Pittsburgh Steelers' first two contests. He's a primary reason the Steelers (4-2) have won two straight for the first time this season as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints (2-4) on Sunday.

Rodgers will look to add to his total in the first NFL regular-season game played in France, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris.

Rodgers, who is tied with Peyton Manning for third on the NFL's all-time regular-season list with 539 touchdown passes, has the same number of touchdown passes (12) and interceptions (5) as Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

The teams took different approaches to the long trip. The Saints flew to Paris directly from New Jersey and arrived Monday. The Steelers flew home from Tampa and are scheduled to fly to Paris after practice Thursday.

"You have to be smart on when you travel and what exactly you do when you get over there," Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy said. "We're trying to get extra sleep for the guys going into it. Doing this trip as part of a normal seven-day week is a challenge. The most important thing professionally for us is to go over there and come back 5-2."

New Orleans will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season after defeating the Giants 34-27 last Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The victory ended a three-game losing streak.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore was an offensive coordinator under McCarthy with the Cowboys from 2020-22 and learned from the former Dallas head coach's consistent demeanor.

"Mike was great for me," Moore said. "Mike's been a head coach in this league for a long time. He's had a lot of success. I respected his consistency week after week, day after day. I think that's important as you go through an NFL season."

New Orleans has been anything but consistent. The Saints faced double-digit deficits in their first two games but rallied to beat the Ravens and split those contests. Last week, they trailed 10-0, scored 34 unanswered points and then saw the Giants get within 14 yards of a tying touchdown in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs.

"You either back down and accept where you are or you fight back like our team has done the whole season," defensive end Cam Jordan said. "Even in those losses there are lessons to be learned. There's always one or two plays that you want back and if you can overcome them you can have success."

Two key Steelers players -- cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) -- missed practice Wednesday. Cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (triceps) also sat out, while running back Rico Dowdle (knee) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) were limited.

Pittsburgh signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Tuesday to bolster its receiving corps. He played for the Saints in 2024 and spent part of 2025 with the Steelers.

Right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) was the only Saints starter to miss practice. Running backs Alvin Kamara (knee) and C.J. Donaldson (shoulder), edge rusher Anfernee Jennings (knee) and linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) were limited.

New Orleans kicker Daniel Carlson did not travel with the team because his wife is close to giving birth, but Moore said he expects Carlson to join the team in time for Sunday's game.