Bo Nix, Broncos bring sputtering offense to face Cardinals

The Denver Broncos have survived a challenging early schedule with three signature wins and their only losses coming against two of the league's three undefeated teams, but their offensive production has raised questions about quarterback Bo Nix.

Denver (4-2) has struggled offensively despite its winning record, with Nix experiencing a difficult third season after leading the Broncos to a 14-3 mark in 2025. He will try to reverse that trend Sunday when Denver visits the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) in Glendale, Ariz.

Three of the Broncos' wins have come against perceived Super Bowl contenders: the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. But Denver's stifling defense has been the catalyst for those wins, not the offense.

Last season, Nix threw for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.4% of his passes. His completion rate has dipped to 60.3% this season, ranking 26th among qualified quarterbacks, while his 5.6 yards per attempt is among the lowest for NFL starters.

The struggles forced head coach Sean Payton to publicly say he is sticking with Nix as the starter.

The third-year player out of Oregon sustained an ankle injury in the AFC Divisional win over Buffalo in January and needed surgery to repair the joint. Nix said he is fully healthy but acknowledged he hasn't played well.

"I've got to play better. We've got to play better," he said Wednesday. "The offense can play better.... I feel like I can overcome some of the stuff that's put us in a bad spot and I feel like I can play better."

Nix has a chance to quiet critics against an Arizona defense that is allowing an NFL-worst 8.6 yards per pass, but it was much better in a surprising 18-16 win at the Rams on Sunday. That snapped a four-game skid for the Cardinals, who have yet to win at home this season (0-2).

"It's one game. It's a total reset next week. It's a 1-0 league," first-year head coach Mike LaFleur said.

After allowing 37 points a game during the losing streak, Arizona held Los Angeles in check for its most impressive win this year. Arizona's offense continued to struggle in the red zone, however, with Chad Ryland accounting for all 18 points on six field goals.

Reaching the end zone won't get easier against a Denver defense that allows 20.8 points per game. But the Cardinals showed they can dial up the defense by pressuring the quarterback. They sacked Matthew Stafford twice and hit him repeatedly during the win.

"I've had to go against this defense enough over the years and it's not fun when it's clicking like that," said LaFleur, who was the Rams' offensive coordinator for three seasons before taking the Arizona job.

Denver's defense could receive a boost from the return of linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who was removed from the NFL's commissioner's exempt list last week. Cooper missed the first six games after two June arrests involving his former girlfriend. The league's personal conduct investigation remains ongoing.

The Broncos also received encouraging injury news Wednesday, with cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) returning to practice on a limited basis and running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practicing fully after being designated to return from injured reserve. Neither is assured of playing Sunday. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and linebacker Jonah Elliss (foot) did not practice.

Arizona running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle), who missed last week's victory over the Rams, did not practice Wednesday, leaving his status for Sunday's game uncertain.