Browns carry momentum from comeback win into Titans clash

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson hosted a team party after last week's dramatic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, which moved the Browns into a share of first place in the AFC North.

Should Cleveland defeat the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday, would Watson continue the tradition? As Watson sees it, neither he nor the 4-2 Browns would object.

"This is definitely one of the closest teams I've been on for a while," he said.

Cleveland will try for its first road victory since Week 2 at Tampa Bay as it meets a Titans team coming off its first win.

Despite throwing for just 164 yards against Baltimore and being held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season, Watson sparked the Browns to a game-winning drive that set up Andre Szmyt's 37-yard field goal as time expired.

The Browns won 13-10 while playing without running backs Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and Dylan Sampson (knee). Cleveland coach Todd Monken expressed optimism Wednesday that both could return against Tennessee, although Sampson still must be activated from injured reserve. Both were limited at practice Wednesday.

Tennessee (1-5) edged the host Indianapolis Colts 26-20 in Week 6 to stop a seven-game losing streak dating to last season.

Defense and special teams boosted the Titans, who outscored Indianapolis 26-7 after halftime. Tennessee forced three turnovers and recorded six sacks, including two each from defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson II and Jeffery Simmons.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was 11-for-22 passing for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ward has thrown a pick in four straight games and knows he's been inconsistent, especially with getting wide receiver Calvin Ridley involved in the offense.

"Every chance I get to throw it to Rid, I'm going to take advantage of it," Ward said. "I know he's always made a play for me. But that's something that I'm looking to get going is that connection with Rid."

The Titans endured controversy on defense as they prepared for Cleveland. Tennessee released Jordan Elliott this week, who signed a two-year contract worth up to $8.5 million during the offseason, after an incident last week. NFL Network later reported that the defensive tackle had attempted to retrieve a gun from his car after an altercation with a teammate.

Titans coach Robert Saleh said that Elliott "had a terrible lapse in judgment that I recognize as a call for help more than a criminal act.

"It's unfortunate the way it went down. As far as Jordan's concerned and the locker room and all that, I think people see it differently here than the knee-jerk reaction of the world."

Cleveland ranks second in the NFL with 19 sacks, one behind league-leading Detroit.

Mason Graham leads the Browns with four sacks but has missed the past two games with knee and ankle injuries. Graham was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

"I think there's a pretty good chance we'll have him this week," Monken said.

Fellow defensive tackle Maliek Collins has notched a sack in three straight games, raising his season total to 3 1/2.

Tennessee snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 31-29 road victory over the Browns in Week 14 last season, when Tony Pollard rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Ridley (hip) and safeties Tony Adams (ankle) and Kevin Winston Jr. (quadriceps) were limited at practice Wednesday.

For the Browns, six players did not practice Wednesday: linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle), safety Grant Delpit (Concussion, shoulder), defensive tackles Kalia Davis (quadriceps) and Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), center/guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and guard Teven Jenkins (back).

Rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston (foot) and KC Concepcion (calf, quadriceps) were limited, along with defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), defensive tackles Maliek Collins (foot) and Mason Graham (knee, ankle) and tackle Tytus Howard (knee).