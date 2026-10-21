Buccaneers hope to get Baker Mayfield back for Panthers matchup

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to stay competitive in the NFC South, the potential return of quarterback Baker Mayfield could provide a much-needed boost.

The Buccaneers head on the road to meet the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South matchup Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

The Panthers (3-2) lead the NFC South, while the Buccaneers (1-5) sit last in the division. Tampa Bay has the worst record in the NFC, though this will be its first divisional matchup this season.

Mayfield missed the past three games with a dislocated right thumb but fully participated in Wednesday's practice, raising hopes he could return Sunday.

"Once he got warmed up, he started looking pretty good as practice went on," Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. "We'll continue to monitor him and see how he goes through the week."

Mayfield previously played for Carolina, while Panthers coach Dave Canales served as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator during the quarterback's first season with the Buccaneers in 2023.

"If I know Baker and he's out there practicing, he's playing," Canales said. "He's a great teammate. He's tough, so I expect to see him out there."

Bowles said he hopes to have a firm decision on Mayfield's status by Friday.

Jalon Daniels has filled in for Mayfield, throwing for three touchdowns and five interceptions since late in the third game of the season.

Regardless of who's taking snaps for the Buccaneers, running back Bucky Irving has been dependable. He has rushed for 452 yards and scored three total touchdowns, though he missed Wednesday's practice due to illness.

On the flip side, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will make his 50th career NFL start.

"I'd say that's a cool milestone, so I'm grateful for it," Young said. "You're always trying to find that next thing to master."

Reducing penalties has become a priority for Carolina after the Panthers struggled with discipline in their latest victory over Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay has relied on a defense that ranks fourth in the NFL, allowing 299.5 yards per game.

The Panthers sit 25th in the NFL in yards allowed, but the defense has been trending in a positive direction.

"We have to continue to build off what we're doing," Canales said, knowing numbers are skewed by the miserable season opener vs. Chicago. "It takes a minute for guys to really learn how to play off of each other and connect."

Veteran defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson leads the Buccaneers with two interceptions.

"He plays with great effort," Canales said. "He runs to the ball. Good things come to those who run. That great hustle, that energy is exactly what you want."

The Panthers are expected to be without linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who has a hamstring injury. Phillips was in and out of action last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia.

Canales said this could open the door for linebacker Nick Hampton to be activated.

"We're excited to be able to see Nick this week," Canales said.

Carolina is also expected to be without backup linebacker and special teams regular Thomas Incoom, who suffered a calf injury against Philadelphia. Canales said Incoom is considered week-to-week and that the team needed four players to replace his special teams contributions Sunday.

Tampa Bay's only victory came in its most recent road game, a 24-16 win over Dallas on Oct. 8.