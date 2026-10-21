Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) full participant at practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was a full participant at practice Wednesday, marking the first time he has gone through a full midweek workout since dislocating his right thumb during a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"Once he got warmed up, I thought he was looking pretty good as practice went on," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "We'll continue to monitor and see how he goes through the week."

It remains unclear if Mayfield will be available to play when Tampa Bay (1-5) visits the Carolina Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, with Bowles saying, "It was encouraging to see him do the things we wanted him to do."

Mayfield felt comfortable participating with a glove on his right hand, which is something the QB has done in the past, according to Bowles.

"We'll see how he feels, first, then we'll go through that as we get through tomorrow and Friday," Bowles said. "We've got to see how he comes out of it, after a day, how the thumb responds."

In Mayfield's absence, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has started the last three games, going 1-2. Including his Week 3 appearance off the bench, Daniels has completed 61.2% of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Bowles said Mayfield and Daniels were splitting reps on Wednesday.

"Each got to get mental reps sometimes, some got to get physical reps," Bowles said. "They both understand the game plan and they're both ready to play."