The Week the Top of College Football Fell In

In a single Saturday, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and Indiana all went down, Miami woke up at No. 1, and a wave of quarterback injuries reshaped the stretch run — all while the sport edged toward blowing up its postseason.

One Saturday, and the hierarchy came apart

The quarterback carousel became the stretch-run story

A 24-team playoff moves from idea to near-certainty

Off the field, the structure of the sport took its biggest step toward change in years. ESPN reported the College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams beginning in 2027, with the top eight seeds earning byes and, per other reports, conference championship games disappearing to make room. The logistics are already reshaping the calendar: weeknight CFP games are expected in the early rounds, in part to avoid colliding with late-season NFL windows. And the expansion has set off a scramble to protect tradition, with Army and Navy working to preserve their December rivalry game and its exclusive window as a first round in the same week threatens to crowd it out. None of it is signed, but reports describe it as all but official.

A week heavy with everything beyond the scoreboard

The officials ended up in the middle of it