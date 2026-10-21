The Week the Top of College Football Fell In

In a single Saturday, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and Indiana all went down, Miami woke up at No. 1, and a wave of quarterback injuries reshaped the stretch run — all while the sport edged toward blowing up its postseason.
One Saturday, and the hierarchy came apart
For one afternoon and evening, the sport's pecking order was badly shaken. No. 1 Georgia lost at home to an unranked Auburn team on Alex McPherson's 34-yard field goal as time expired, the Tigers' first win in Athens in 21 years. Out in Provo, Bear Bachmeier threw for one touchdown, caught another and ran for two more as No. 8 BYU stunned No. 2 Notre Dame 28-24. In Austin, Florida reeled off 24 unanswered points behind a quarterback making his first career start. Ohio State snuffed out No. 5 Indiana's 22-game winning streak in a 19-15 defensive grind, and Tennessee's defense forced four turnovers to hand error-prone Alabama a second straight loss. Joining Ohio State among the contenders to survive a scare was No. 3 Miami, which needed double overtime to escape rival Florida State — and when the dust settled Sunday, the Hurricanes had climbed to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time since 2002, with BYU and Ohio State right behind them. Even so, only one of the five teams that entered the week in the top five, Indiana, fell out of it.
The quarterback carousel became the stretch-run story
The carnage up top was matched by a quieter crisis under center. Ohio State lost last year's Heisman fourth-place finisher Julian Sayin to an arm injury, and Ryan Day confirmed it would sideline him for several weeks, forcing the Buckeyes to a backup in the middle of a playoff push. UCLA's news was worse: Nico Iamaleava needs surgery on a severe knee injury, though the Bruins stayed unbeaten behind replacement Ty Dieffenbach. Michigan made a choice, benching sophomore Bryce Underwood at halftime, riding freshman Tommy Carr to a comeback over Penn State, with reports then naming Carr the starter for Indiana. Illinois, meanwhile, will be without Katin Houser for four to six weeks. The weekend's results, though, belonged to the understudies and the embattled: Florida's Tramell Jones Jr. made his first career start at Texas and won it, Washington's Elijah Brown threw three touchdowns to end a skid, and LSU's Sam Leavitt, saddled with an SEC-worst eight interceptions coming in, answered with four scores in a shutout of Mississippi State. In Austin, Steve Sarkisian stood by Arch Manning while all but conceding he needs a better version of him.
A 24-team playoff moves from idea to near-certainty
Off the field, the structure of the sport took its biggest step toward change in years. ESPN reported the College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams beginning in 2027, with the top eight seeds earning byes and, per other reports, conference championship games disappearing to make room. The logistics are already reshaping the calendar: weeknight CFP games are expected in the early rounds, in part to avoid colliding with late-season NFL windows. And the expansion has set off a scramble to protect tradition, with Army and Navy working to preserve their December rivalry game and its exclusive window as a first round in the same week threatens to crowd it out. None of it is signed, but reports describe it as all but official.
A week heavy with everything beyond the scoreboard
It was also a week full of reminders that the games are the smallest part of it. Southern Nazarene defensive back Tyler Ulrich died five days after a traumatic injury in a Division II game, and his school canceled its next game to grieve. The sport lost a coaching figure as well, as former NC State coach Chuck Amato died at 80. Other news was self-inflicted: Oregon's leading receiver Evan Stewart was arrested on a DUII charge, Auburn dismissed star linebacker Xavier Atkins days after suspending him for the Georgia win, Vanderbilt kicked receiver Kayleb Barnett off the team after an aggravated-assault charge, and a Duke cornerback publicly apologized for swatting at a female trainer's arm during the loss to North Carolina. Taken together, it was a stretch where the discipline and fragility surrounding the sport felt louder than usual.
The officials ended up in the middle of it
Fittingly for a week this chaotic, two of its biggest results came wrapped in officiating controversy. The Big 12, whose crew worked the game in Provo, admitted that a second should have been put back on the clock after the final play of BYU's win, meaning the Irish should have gotten one more snap. And Florida State's Mike Norvell called a holding penalty that erased an apparent Hail Mary touchdown that would have pulled FSU within two against Miami an absolute joke, while questioning why replay never discussed simultaneous possession on the game-ending interception. Neither review flipped an outcome, but in a week this consequential, the replay process spent an uncomfortable amount of time under the lights.