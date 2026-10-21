Falcons sign DE Charles Snowden off Commanders' practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive end Charles Snowden to the active roster from the Washington Commanders' practice squad on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound veteran has recorded 67 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and one interception in 33 games (18 starts) with the Chicago Bears (2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2024-25).

He also had a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022-23) and was with the Dallas Cowboys this summer before signing with the Commanders on Sept. 29.

Snowden, 28, served a three-game league suspension that was applied at the start of this season stemming from a DUI arrest in 2024 when he played with the Raiders.