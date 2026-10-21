Former Chiefs, Falcons DE Allen Bailey dies at age 37

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey has died at the age of 37.

"Our hearts go out to his family," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said to begin his news conference on Wednesday. "Prayers are with them. Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happened to him."

Bailey was found dead on Tuesday in his Florida home, with his family telling TMZ that they believe he died from natural causes. No official cause of death had been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Allen Bailey was an excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul," the Chiefs posted on social media on Wednesday. "We're deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Kansas City selected Bailey in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Miami.

He totaled 248 career tackles, 22 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) in 133 regular-season games (70 starts) for the Chiefs (2011-18) and Atlanta Falcons (2019-20).

He also played in six playoff games (five starts) and had 10 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Allen Bailey was an excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul. We're deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/gdeSp5AxDX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 21, 2026

"Rest in peace, Allen Bailey," the Falcons posted on social media, using the folded hands/prayer emoji. "We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that Bailey was the first person he saw when he entered the locker room after getting drafted in 2017. Seeing the burly and athletic Bailey, listed at 6-foot-3 and 288 pounds, made Mahomes realize he wasn't in college anymore, calling it "surreal."

"Obviously, it's terrible to hear the news," said Mahomes, Bailey's teammate for two seasons. "A great teammate -- he's one of those glue guys on the team. He makes plays. He's not necessarily a superstar, but the guy that kind of makes everything go. We're praying for his family. (As) teammates, we've talked and we know that we're going to do whatever we can to support those guys."

A native of Sapelo Island, Ga., Bailey played 50 games for the Miami Hurricanes from 2007-10 and made 107 tackles, 19 sacks and 31 tackles for loss with two forced fumbles. He was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

"It's terrible, especially with all the good he (did)," Reid said of Bailey's death. "He's got a family and that's a sad deal. I know his father passed away young, too. It makes you sick when it happens to somebody that young."