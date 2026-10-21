Jets eye Breece Hall’s return as winless Dolphins visit

The winless Miami Dolphins are trying to establish an identity under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, while the New York Jets hope to get healthy in time to salvage their season.

The Jets could get one of their key players back from injury Sunday afternoon when they host the Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Breece Hall will reclaim the starting running back job when he returns from a right quadriceps injury that has sidelined him since Week 3. Hall did not practice Wednesday but remains a possibility to play against the Dolphins (0-5).

Braelon Allen, who has started the Jets' past three games and rushed for 253 yards and one touchdown during that span, will continue to get touches, Glenn said.

Hall offered a one-word response when asked about his potential return this week: "Soon."

"We'll see how this week goes," Glenn said Wednesday. "I love his progression."

The Jets (2-4) are coming off a 26-19 road loss to the Patriots and are seeking their first AFC East win in their first division game at home. New York could also get receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger), who has missed the past four games, and left guard Dylan Parham (knee), who has been sidelined for the past three. Both began the week with limited participation in practice.

Several rookies have stepped up for the Jets, including Omar Cooper Jr., who caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against New England last week.

New York's defense could have an edge against the Dolphins' passing game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL at 153.6 yards per game. The Jets have allowed the league's fourth-fewest passing yards, at 185.0 per game.

The Jets will have to contend with Miami's physical rushing attack, which has remained effective despite the loss of starter De'Von Achane in Week 3. Led by Ollie Gordon II's 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, the Dolphins rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns as a team in their most recent game, a 31-24 home loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 11.

On the other side, Miami's defense has allowed 3.7 yards per carry, the sixth-lowest average in the NFL.

"Right now we're a team that's running the ball very well and playing pretty good run defense too. We're a physical team and we need to build on that identity and continue to grow and develop," said Hafley, whose team has scored an NFL-low 70 points in 2026. "We're through five games, so we're starting to see a glimpse of who we are, but we need more. We need to develop in certain areas and I think over time, I'm not sure how long that‘s going to take, we'll see what our true identity really is."

Miami could also get a key player back, as receiver Caleb Douglas practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after missing three games with a right ankle injury. Douglas has seven catches for 113 yards on 10 targets in two games.

The Dolphins will also have a new kicker against the Jets after signing Zane Gonzalez to their practice squad. Miami worked out seven-time Pro Bowl selection Justin Tucker earlier in the week. Gonzalez is expected to replace Riley Patterson, who was released Tuesday.

Cornerback Reese Taylor (quadriceps) was the only Dolphins player who did not practice Wednesday. Long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder), edge rusher Rob Beal Jr. (hamstring), tight end Will Kacmarek (hamstring), linebacker Kyle Louis (knee) and running back Jaylen Wright (foot) were limited participants.

For the Jets, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps), running back Kene Nwangwu (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV (toe) and defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (elbow) were limited participants.