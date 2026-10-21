Legendary Cowboys DB Cornell Green dies at 86

Former Dallas Cowboys star defensive back Cornell Green died Wednesday. He was 86.

The Cowboys announced Green's passing but didn't reveal a cause of death.

"We are sad to share news of the passing of Cowboys Legend Cornell Green this morning," the team said. "Cornell was a true trailblazer having never played football in college, yet becoming a multi-time Pro Bowler, All Pro and NFL Super Bowl Champion with the Cowboys playing defensive back from 1962 to 1974. He was a member of the 25th Anniversary Cowboys Team as well. Cornell remarkably never missed a game in 13 seasons, becoming one of the best and most dependable teammates to ever wear the star. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Green earned five Pro Bowl invitations during his stellar career from 1962-74 as a key member of the famed Doomsday Defense. He was a three-time Pro Bowl pick as a cornerback (1965-67) and received two more nods (1971-72) as a safety. He also was a member of the Cowboys' 1971 Super Bowl champions.

Green is tied for fifth in Cowboys' history with 34 interceptions 52 years after his retirement.

Green was a cornerback for his first eight seasons and twice had seven interceptions in a season. He returned picks for touchdowns in 1966 and 1968.

In the 1967 playoffs, Green had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown during a 52-14 rout of the Cleveland Browns. That was his lone interception in 15 postseason games.

The next week, Dallas lost 21-17 to the host Green Bay Packers in the NFL Championship Game. That contest is better known as the Ice Bowl when the temperature was minus-13 degrees with a minus-36 wind chill at kickoff.

Basketball was Green's sport growing up and he was a college standout for Utah State from 1959-62 and inducted into the school's athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.

Green holds the school's career rebounding mark of 1,067 while he ranks sixth in career points with 1,890. He also holds the school single-season rebounding record of 403.

Green twice earned All-American honors for the Aggies and was a fifth-round selection (35th overall) by the Chicago Zephyrs in the 1962 NBA Draft.

Instead, Green accepted an offer to try out for the Cowboys and he made the team. After his rookie season, Green started 167 of 168 regular-season games for Dallas.

In 2020, Green was named to the Cowboys' 60th anniversary team. Earlier, he also was named to the 25th anniversary team.