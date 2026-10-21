Lions open NFC North play against streaking Packers

The Detroit Lions haven't faced an NFC North opponent this season, an oddity heading into Week 7. That will change over the next two weeks as they host Green Bay and Minnesota on back-to-back Sundays.

Green Bay swept the two-game season series last year, which contributed to Detroit's failure to reach the playoffs. The Lions (3-2) will try to reverse that trend against the Packers (4-2), who have won three straight games.

"Any time you play in the division, certainly you want to get the W and it always feels like it counts for two," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "I think I always say that, especially on the road, but these ones at home are big, too. We've got to start with the first one though, right? We've got to try to win this game and find a way. I think we're coming into that stretch at the right time where our team feels like, ‘OK, now we know who we are and we can move forward in the right direction.'"

Goff has been outstanding through five games, throwing 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions. Coming off a bye week, Goff and the explosive Detroit offense will be well-rested for this test.

An interesting subplot pits Detroit's first-year offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, against Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, a former Arizona head coach. Petzing served as Gannon's offensive coordinator for the Cardinals the last three seasons.

"I'm sure there's tendencies that (Petzing) knows and vice versa. So, we'll see how that plays out," Goff said.

The Packers' hot streak has been fueled by a defense that has held its last three opponents to a combined 34 points. This could be the defense's toughest challenge yet, with Goff's success paired with running back Jahmyr Gibbs emerging as one of the league's most dangerous playmakers.

Gibbs has amassed 747 yards from scrimmage, including 504 rushing, and has scored nine touchdowns through five games.

"They've got multiple weapons but certainly Jahmyr, there's not too many guys like him in regards to his ability to break tackles and reverse field," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "It's all 11 (defenders) playing as one. You've got to swarm this guy and try to bottle him up, knowing there's going to be moments when he's going to break loose."

Quarterback Jordan Love (11 TDs, 4 INTs) has been forced to carry the offense due to the team's inability to run the ball. The Packers rank last in the league at 59.8 yards per game.

The Packers could receive a significant, albeit controversial boost Sunday with the potential return of running back Josh Jacobs, who was removed from the NFL's commissioner's exempt list Monday. Jacobs, who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges stemming from a May incident, remains under league investigation for a possible personal conduct policy violation. He rushed for a team-leading 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

"He's been in the building. It's just now he can get involved in some of the walkthrough stuff and some of the team stuff," LaFleur said of Jacobs, who practiced Wednesday. "It was great to have him back out there."

The bye week helped the Lions' health, as all players not already on injured reserve were healthy enough to practice on Wednesday. All of the Packers' regulars also participated in Wednesday's walkthrough, at least on a limited basis. Wideout Bo Melton (back) was the only Green Bay player sidelined.