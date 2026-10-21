Maryland, coach Mike Locksley agree to split amid 12-game Big Ten skid

Maryland football coach Mike Locksley stepped down on Wednesday in what the school called a "mutual decision" amid a 12-game Big Ten losing streak.

Locksley was 39-54, including 3-0 in bowl games, since he took over the Terrapins program in 2019 -- plus a six-game interim stretch in 2015. His teams were just 10-21 since the start of 2024.

"Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program," athletic director Jim Smith said.

Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will lead the Terrapins (2-5, 0-4) as interim coach for the rest of the season, per the reports.

Locksley, 56, is earning $6.4 million this season on a contract that runs through the 2028 season. The school owes him a buyout of just under $10 million, per ESPN.

Locksley fired defensive coordinator Ted Monachino on Sunday on the heels of Saturday's 37-30 home loss against Rutgers, the Terrapins' fifth consecutive defeat.

Maryland is off this weekend before hosting Illinois on Oct. 31. The Terrapins have not won a Big Ten game since a 27-10 victory at Wisconsin on Sept. 20, 2025.

Locksley led Maryland to bowl wins in three consecutive seasons from 2021-23.