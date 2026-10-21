NFL commissioner defends Eagles, treatment of Jalen Hurts

Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL "welcome" the players association request for an investigation into the medical treatment and protocol followed by the Philadelphia Eagles before quarterback Jalen Hurts was cleared to play with blood clots.

Goodell said Wednesday at the league meetings in New York that Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, retraced steps followed by the Eagles and physicians in London, where the team was preparing to play the Jaguars in Week 5.

Sills called the Eagles' approach and ultimately clearing of Hurts "appropriately guarded."

"Obviously, there was a medical evaluation, and I think our protocols were incredibly good there," Goodell said. "The protocols were followed. Our process is to make sure that's the case, and our chief medical officer has gone through that, so we're comfortable that what we've seen in the protocols have happened."

Hurts was placed on injured reserve and expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season. His agent, Nicole Lynn, and the Eagles released a statement Monday detailing a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, confirming a blood clot traveled from Hurts' legs to his lungs.

When Sills referred to comments suggesting the NFL, Eagles or any physician put football ahead of the player and person as "nonsense," the NFLPA shared its own version of what transpired before Hurts played with blood clots in the loss to Jacksonville.

"The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts. In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received," the union's statement read. "Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward."

Hurts, 28, was cleared in London according to the Eagles after medical testing determined a blood clot was "superficial." The Eagles said Monday that the medical consensus "concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play."

NFL Network reported Hurts was told he likely developed the clot as a result of taking a cleat to his calf.

"The most important thing here is Jalen's health, ultimately, and the future of him," Goodell said Wednesday. "He's a wonderful young man: not just a great player, but he's someone we all care deeply about. I'm more worried about his health, ultimately, but the protocols were followed."