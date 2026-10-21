The Week the Injuries Took Over

Jalen Hurts' season ends with clots in his lungs, the AFC North knots into a three-way fight at the top, and Indianapolis fires its general manager — a recap of Oct. 14-21.

The Injury Ledger Comes Due

The grimmest news of the week had nothing to do with the standings. Philadelphia confirmed Monday that Jalen Hurts will miss the rest of the season after further testing found blood clots in his lungs, a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis that began as a superficial clot in his calf. The timeline is what stings: the clot was discovered in an ultrasound before the Eagles played in London, and Hurts was cleared to play anyway. By Saturday he was on injured reserve, and by Monday the season was over. That clearance is now under scrutiny, with the NFL Players Association calling for a full investigation into the handling of his care after the league indicated it did not plan to review the matter.

Hurts was the headline, not the whole story. Washington lost captain Terry McLaurin for the year to a torn patellar tendon, a brutal blow to a 1-4-1 team. The Rams will be without Davante Adams for six to 10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring tendon, thinning a receiver room that already leans heavily on Puka Nacua. San Francisco's Mike Evans left Monday night's win after aggravating an Achilles injury that had nagged him all week. And the most frightening scene unfolded in Atlanta, where Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels was taken off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, though the team said he had movement in all his extremities.

Not every entry ran red. New England activated A.J. Brown off injured reserve, and Chicago got Caleb Williams back from a torn hamstring in time for him to carve up the Falcons. But for one week, the game's toll on its best players was the dominant story.

A Three-Way Knife Fight in the AFC North

The AFC North remains the league's meat grinder, and the week only tightened it. Cleveland beat visiting Baltimore 13-10 on Andre Szmyt's 37-yard field goal as time expired, a walk-off that pulled the Browns even with the Ravens at 4-2 and gave first-year coach Todd Monken a win over the organization where he spent three seasons as offensive coordinator. Monken spent the week insisting it was just another game; his former players in Baltimore didn't buy it, and he got the last word.

The Ravens played a second straight game without Lamar Jackson, whose ankle again left Tyler Huntley under center. Huntley won his first fill-in start, but this time the offense that leans on Derrick Henry coughed up a costly fumble and managed just 10 points. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh refused to let anyone pull away: Aaron Rodgers delivered another fourth-quarter comeback, erasing a 16-3 deficit and beating Tampa Bay in overtime for the 27th such comeback of his career. Three teams sit at 4-2 atop the division, and nobody looks ready to blink.

The Unbeatens Hold, the Packers Join the Chase

At the top of both conferences, the favorites did favorite things. San Francisco moved to 6-0 for the first time since its 2019 Super Bowl run, surviving a late Washington push 23-17 behind Brock Purdy and two Christian McCaffrey touchdown runs — and doing it while its receiving corps continues to be gutted by injury. Kansas City stayed the AFC's lone undefeated team at 5-0, with Kenneth Walker III running for 128 yards and two scores and Patrick Mahomes collecting the 100th win of his career as a starter in a 22-6 handling of the Chargers.

The most encouraging surge belonged to Green Bay. Jordan Love accounted for two touchdowns in a 23-13 win over Dallas, the Packers' third straight victory and the latest sign that a team with the league's worst run game can still win on defense and Love's right arm. Green Bay has held each of its last three opponents to 14 points or fewer — the kind of trend that travels in January.

At the Bottom, the Reckonings Begin

If the contenders clarified themselves, so did the strugglers — and some of them paid for it. Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, a day after a 26-20 home loss to a Tennessee team that had been winless. Ballard had held the job since 2017; owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said the sense of urgency had never been higher and that a change was necessary now rather than after the season. The Titans, for their part, erased a 13-point deficit to hand head coach Robert Saleh his first win with the club — a result that cost someone else his job.

Not every losing team swung the axe. Dallas, 2-4 after a flat loss in Green Bay, gave coach Brian Schottenheimer a public vote of confidence from the front office. And then there are the Chargers, who fell to 0-6 — the franchise's worst start since the 2000 San Diego team went 1-15. Somewhere between a GM firing and a coach's reprieve lies the whole spectrum of how franchises answer a bad start.

The Off-Field Docket

The week was busy away from the field, too. Buffalo safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was suspended one game for spitting toward Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, an ejection he quickly owned and apologized for. The league went the other direction on Rams lineman Alaric Jackson, cutting his suspension for punching Buffalo's Bradley Chubb from two games to one on appeal. In Miami, a jury returned a mixed verdict in Tyreek Hill's civil battery case, finding the free-agent receiver liable on two counts while clearing him on eight others.