North Carolina a favorite for a change as it hosts Syracuse

After winning two close road games as an underdog, the role has flipped for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are back home to face Syracuse on Saturday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated Pitt and Duke over the past two weeks, the latter with a late touchdown that led to a joyous postgame celebration as the Tar Heels reclaimed the Victory Bell from their neighboring rivals.

That extended to Sunday afternoon for a mini on-campus celebration, but it's time to move on.

"This one is in the books," North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick said. "It's great to beat Duke, but we're done with them. It's on to Syracuse."

Syracuse (2-4, 0-4) is the only team in the ACC without a league victory.

"I don't think their record is indicative of the talent they have," Belichick said. "They're a few plays away. They lost four, but they've had a chance to win every game."

Syracuse coach Fran Brown put a positive spin on what's ahead for the Orange.

"We're going to go down to UNC and play our hearts out and I'm excited about the opportunity we have -- the team is starting to peak," Brown said. "I feel like we're going to truly peak right now and I'm excited about the next six games."

The Tar Heels are sorting through injuries. Running back Benjamin Hall exited after only two carries with injury vs. Duke, but Jaylen McGill, who scored the winning touchdown, and Demon June combined for 25 carries.

Belichick said that quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. isn't necessarily a primary part of the rushing attack, but he has the green light to improvise and pick up yards as necessary.

The Orange have used up to five quarterbacks, with three of them making starts, because of injuries and other decisions. Three of the quarterbacks have reached the 300-yard passing mark in a game. Most recently, that was Malachi Nelson in Saturday night's 34-26 home loss to Louisville.

"We're trying to continue to coach them all the same," Brown said.

Regardless of who's throwing the ball for the Orange, receiver Umari Hatcher is capable of big games. He's the ACC Receiver of the Week after collecting 224 receiving yards and a touchdown vs. Louisville.