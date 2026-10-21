Oklahoma sticking with QB John Mateer despite turnovers

Oklahoma still sees John Mateer as its best option at quarterback.

The Sooners are not making a change at the position despite last week's costly three-interception performance.

Oklahoma (3-3, 1-2) has only one win in SEC play, a 27-24 upset against then-No. 1 Texas on Oct. 10.

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who also coached Mateer at Washington State, said the coaching staff will do more to keep the ball out of harm's way starting on Saturday at Mississippi State (4-2, 2-2).

"Everything that he's done, the player that he is, the preparation that he has, we believe that John Mateer gives us the best chance to win," Arbuckle said.

The Sooners are coming off a 21-13 home loss last Saturday to then-No. 15 Kentucky in a game in which Mateer threw his fifth, sixth and seventh interceptions of the season.

Oklahoma is minus-8 in turnover margin, tied for 134th among 138 FBS programs.

"We have to eliminate backbreaking errors, catastrophic errors," Arbuckle said. "For all the good that he (Mateer) does, we have to eliminate those. He's not alone in that. I take full responsibility for those plays, whenever they happen."