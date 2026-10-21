Packers RB Josh Jacobs back at practice, expected to play Sunday

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs, 28, was removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday after serving a six-game suspension after his offseason arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge.

As he prepares to return to the gridiron, Jacobs remains under investigation by the NFL for a potential violation of the personal conduct policy.

Jacobs has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from an arrest last May outside Green Bay. His legal team reportedly reached a plea agreement with the court in which he must avoid contact with his female accuser, as well as receive counseling, remain under supervision of criminal justice officials and pay restitution.

On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur discussed Jacobs' return to the Packers (4-2), who will put a three-game winning streak on the line at Detroit (3-2) on Sunday.

"We feel like he's in a pretty good spot," LaFleur said. "He's been training, but he's missed the exposure to football."

"He could go to meetings, he could lift with our strength coaches and condition with them," LaFleur added. "He couldn't go to any of the team activities -- the practices and whatnot. He's been engaged and he's been working out."

Green Bay ranks last in the NFL with just 59.8 rushing yards per game. MarShawn Lloyd leads the team with 122 yards on 48 rush attempts (2.5 yards per carry).

Jacobs is entering his third season with the Packers after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.