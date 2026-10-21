Patriots to be without both starting guards vs. Bears

The New England Patriots will be without their top two offensive guards and another starter when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Coach Mike Vrabel said the Patriots (4-2) will be without left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring), right guard Ben Brown (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) against the Bears (4-2).

Matt Pryor and Walter Rouse will replace Vera-Tucker and Brown along the offensive line.

Pryor, 31, has started 40 of the 111 games he has played in during his NFL career, including 15 of 17 games with the Bears in 2024.

Rouse, 25, will make his first career NFL start Thursday.

Backup cornerbacks Karon Prunty (hamstring) and Channing Canada (hamstring) also were ruled out.

The Patriots listed right tackle Morgan Moses (foot), linebacker Christian Elliss (chest) and safeties Kevin Byard III (chest) and Craig Woodson (shoulder) as questionable for Thursday's game.

For the Bears, running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) has been ruled out for a third straight game.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) also was ruled out, fellow linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful, and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is questionable after participating fully in practice Wednesday.