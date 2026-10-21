QB situation unsettled for Oregon ahead of clash with Illinois

Oregon could be looking at another game without quarterback and one-time Heisman Trophy hopeful Dante Moore and top receiver Evan Stewart in Saturday's Big Ten game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill.

Moore has missed the past two games, a home loss to current No. 9 UCLA and a win at home over Nebraska last weekend. He suffered a concussion in the Sept. 27 win at Southern California.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning hasn't confirmed who will start at quarterback for the Ducks (4-2, 2-1) against Illinois. Dylan Raiola got the start against the Bruins but struggled to move the offense until he was replaced by Brock Thomas, who started against the Cornhuskers.

When Thomas could not get into a rhythm, Raiola replaced him and engineered a fourth-quarter comeback that included the game-winning drive.

The Ducks didn't have Stewart against Nebraska due to an undisclosed injury. Early Sunday, Stewart was arrested on a DUI charge in Springfield, Ore., not far from the Oregon campus.

Lanning addressed the arrest on Monday.

"There was a situation this weekend that didn't match our standard here in our program," he said. "There will be appropriate action taken. Still gathering some details with what the situation looks like, but that'll be handled internally."

Illinois (3-3, 1-2) lost quarterback Katin Houser to a hand injury in its 38-37 overtime win at Michigan State on Oct. 10. Houser has passed for 1,440 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and two scores in six games.

The Fighting Illini were off last weekend but Houser could be out several weeks.

Freshman Michael Clayton II is expected to make his first collegiate start after coming in for Houser against the Spartans and throwing for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

"He was obviously ecstatic after the game, and (I ) had a long conversation with him ... just kind of about what it means to be a starting quarterback in this league, and in college football," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said of Clayton.

The last time Oregon and Illinois met, the top-ranked Ducks cruised to a 38-9 win over then-No. 20 Illinois in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 26, 2024.