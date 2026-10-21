Questions at QB for Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Mississippi State is dealing with a quarterback injury.

Oklahoma has a QB who has struggled with interceptions.

The Sooners (3-3, 1-2) and Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) will face off Saturday afternoon in a Southeastern Conference game in Starkville, Miss., with plenty of questions about their signal-callers.

Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor has had an excellent season, with 17 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. But he missed last week's 31-0 loss to then-No. 22 LSU due to a foot injury.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby didn't offer much insight into Taylor's status for the matchup with Oklahoma, deferring to the SEC availability reports.

"He didn't wake up yesterday morning and was healed," Lebby said at his Monday press conference. "It's going to be day-to-day. He's got a lot of work to do, but we'll see where we end up."

Freshman Billy Puckett took Taylor's place against LSU, throwing for just 121 yards and no touchdowns, with an interception.

The challenge won't get any easier for Puckett should he be needed against the Sooners.

While Oklahoma has alternated wins and losses all season, the defense consistently has been strong. The group ranks No. 5 nationally in average yards allowed per game (260.7).

The Sooners are coming off a 21-13 home loss Saturday to then-No. 15 Kentucky in a game in which Oklahoma's John Mateer threw three interceptions and has seven in six games this season.

The Sooners are minus-8 in turnover margin.

"We have to eliminate backbreaking errors, catastrophic errors," offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. "For all the good that he (Mateer) does, we have to eliminate those. He's not alone in that. I take full responsibility for those plays, whenever they happen."

Mississippi State features former Sooners in wide receiver Zion Ragins and defensive back Kendel Dolby.

Ragins has 12 catches for 188 yards this season, while Dolby has 27 tackles.

Saturday will mark the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma and Mississippi State.